‘Rainy Day’ celebrated

Shishu Niketan Public School, Behlolpur, celebrated ‘Rainy Day’ with enthusiasm and excitement. The school campus came alive with colourful umbrellas, cheerful smiles, and the spirit of the monsoon. The tiny tots of the pre-primary section arrived dressed in vibrant rainwear, carrying colourful umbrellas and wearing bright raincoats. The classrooms were beautifully decorated with a monsoon theme. Teachers conducted fun-filled activities, including rain songs, dance performances, storytelling, colouring, and art and craft based on the rainy season. The children also learnt about the importance of rain, rain safety, and ways to protect the environment during the monsoon.

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