In The News

Rajasthan schools pressurising students to take offline exams

Government orders being flouted

Rajasthan schools pressurising students to take offline exams

IStock

Jaipur, March 9

Thousands of students in Rajasthan are left confused as the private schools are openly flouting the government norms and pressuring students to take offline exams although the state government has issued orders to schools to give a choice to students for offline/online exams.

Around 2,500 such complaints have been registered in the last 10 days on a helpline number issued by an association "Abhibhavak Ekta Andolan" for such issues.

The organisation's office bearers met the state education minister BD Kalla on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum to him. Kalla assured of immediate action in this regard.

Earlier, the association members met the education officials and also staged a dharna with students but no action has been taken in this regard till date.

Meanwhile, Abhibhavak Ekta Andolan convenor Manish Vijayvergiya speaking to IANS alleged, "It is surprising to see the state education department keeping silent even as the schools are flouting orders. They are sitting as mute spectators despite being aware of the fact that their own department issued a circular on February 25 giving a choice to students to take either offline or online tests depending on their parents' consent," he said.

"We have been visiting schools to meet the principals and in return they are manhandling us, which is the worst case." The students who want to take the online tests are left in the lurch even after the intervention of the state education department. They have been awaiting the schools orders till late night but there is no clarity, he said and shared the students' chats describing their plight.

As per Hari Om Singh Chaudhary, media coordinator, Abhibhavak Ekta Andolan, "the students of many private schools including Seedling Public School among others are left confused as the schools are asking them to come forward for offline tests when their parents have given consent for the online exams." Meanwhile Vijayvergiya demanded that the private schools implement the Fees Act 2016 as pronounced by the Supreme Court after forming the Parents Teachers Association in each school.

Speaking on the recent Rajasthan High Court judgement which asked the parents to pay the fees on time if they want their kids to study in school, he said that if the schools start implementing the SC ruling, parents will follow these High Court guidelines on their own and pay the fees on time. Around 99 per cent of the schools are flouting the SC directions regarding the implementation of the Fee Act 2016 and the formation of PTAs in all the schools and are charging enormous fees.

In this context, he shared a conversation of a student with the association where he alleged how a private school forced him to sit for two hours in the school over the non-payment of fees which left him embarrassed in front of his friends and teachers. IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

100 Punjab government employees found holding fake degrees, experience certificates

2
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration mulls shorter route to airport from Sector 48

3
Delhi

Former Intelligence Bureau officer ‘rapes’ 17-year-old girl in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

4
Punjab

Exit polls: AAP ecstatic in Punjab, rivals advise caution

5
Trending

Ukraine president Zelenskyy's wife pens open letter: 'If we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us'

6
Nation

MacGregor medal for 4 from armed forces

7
Himachal

Two killed in paragliding accident in Himachal’s Bir Billing

8
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh goes global, to perform with Tory Lanez, Diamond Platnumz

9
Punjab Election

Punjab gears up for counting of votes on Thursday

10
Comment

From empty coffers to zero pending bills

Don't Miss

View All
Ukraine's First Lady pens open letter, says ‘if we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us’
Trending

Ukraine president Zelenskyy's wife pens open letter: 'If we don't stop Putin on nuclear war, then no safe place in world for any of us'

With 52 lizards, snakes hidden in his clothing, man from Mexico arrested while trying to cross US border
World

With 52 lizards, snakes hidden in his clothing, man from Mexico arrested while trying to cross US border

Art, craft & passion
Lifestyle

With life limping back to normal as Covid cases dip, the cultural scene in Chandigarh is looking up too. Here's a quick check

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan
Entertainment

Watch: Shah Rukh Khan relives iconic pose from DDLJ in this new video, what happens next is million hearts for King Khan

Salman Khan has a special message for one and all on this International Women’s Day
Entertainment

Salman Khan has a special message for one and all on this International Women’s Day, and there's art that explains

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation
Punjab

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation in Punjab as import hit due to Ukraine crisis

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof

Video: Indian women's cricket team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field
Trending

Video: Indian women's team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field

Top Stories

Punjab gears up for counting of votes on Thursday

Punjab gears up for counting of votes on Thursday

Various exit polls have predicted that AAP will form the nex...

Upper age limit removed for NEET-UG

Upper age limit removed for NEET-UG

National Medical Commission makes the announcement through a...

We've lost contact with monitoring systems at Chernobyl plant: Nuclear watchdog

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Ukraine warns of radiation risk after power cut at occupied Chernobyl plant

IAEA claims remote data transmission from safeguards monitor...

Russia-Ukraine War: McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia

Russia-Ukraine War: McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia

The Chicago-based burger giant says it will temporarily clos...

EVM complaints: Three UP officials removed from poll duty

Uttar Pradesh EVM row: Three officials removed from poll duty

EC directions came a day after Samajwadi Party alleged that ...

Cities

View All

Supporters, candidates doubt accuracy of exit poll results

Supporters, candidates doubt accuracy of exit poll results in Amritsar

Authorities mull extending Metro bus service to Attari

From 130 to 41, daily train frequency still sporadic in Amritsar

Normalcy returns as infections on the decline in Amritsar district

International Women's Day: 'Make men receptive to independent women'

Bathinda: Schoolteachers clash, one hurt

Bathinda: Schoolteachers clash, one hurt

Relief for Chandigarh Housing Board allottees

Chandigarh Housing Board to allow transfer of units with building violations

Chandigarh Administration mulls shorter route to airport from Sector 48

Russia-Ukraine War: Barring 2, all Chandigarh students back from war-hit Ukraine

With life limping back to normal as Covid cases dip, the cultural scene in Chandigarh is looking up too. Here's a quick check

Tribune staff donate blood on Women’s Day

Poll body defers announcement of MCD election dates, Kejriwal questions move

Poll body defers announcement of MCD election dates, Kejriwal questions move

Former Intelligence Bureau officer ‘rapes’ 17-year-old girl in Delhi’s Karol Bagh

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Man kills wife, bothers-in-law in fit of rage in Delhi's Shakurpur

Upset over rising input cost, bizmen to hold protest today

Jalandhar: Upset over rising input cost, bizmen to hold protest today

Adampur: 52-year-old ASI commits suicide on police station premises

Jalandhar: 3 killed as SUV rams into scooter

Stage set for smooth counting process in Nawanshahr dist

DEO reviews arrangements at counting centres in Hoshiarpur

All set for counting of votes tomorrow: Ludhiana DC

All set for counting of votes tomorrow: Ludhiana DC

On Women's Day, Aanganwari workers hold protest in Ludhiana, burn effigy of Central Govt

Ukraine crisis: 2 Ludhiana girls stuck in Sumy; kin await their evacuation

Nine more from Ludhiana traced in Ukraine

Building owner, son booked for assaulting Ludhiana MC officials

Three-tier security at counting centres in Patiala: SSP

Three-tier security at counting centres in Patiala: SSP

ASI ‘mistreats’ sarpanch’s husband in Patiala, suspended

Women’s role in society highlighted in Patiala