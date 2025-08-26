Rajpura school hosts two-day taekwondo zonal tournament

Adharshila The Foundation International School, Rajpura, hosted a two-day taekwondo zonal tournament under the convenership of Rajkumar Verma and guidance of Zone Secretary Rajpura, Rajinder Singh Saini. The event saw participation from 14 schools, competing in three categories: Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 for both boys and girls. A total of 146 students showcased their skills and sportsmanship. School students excelled, winning multiple gold medals. Yuvraj of Class XII and Jatin of Class X won gold medals and Maninder Singh of Class X and Gurjot Singh of Class VIII won silver medals in taekwondo. Additionally, Kalsum of Class XII, Jashanpreet Kaur and Vanshita Sharma of Class IX, Rashika of Class VIII and Harsirat Kaur of Class IV also bagged gold medals in taekwondo. Rohanpreet Singh of Class X won a gold medal in Karate. All these students have been selected for the district level. The event was graced by Principal Manjeet Kaur Waraich and Chairman BK Chabra, who applauded the young martial artists' efforts and encouraged them to continue their journey of discipline, fitness and excellence.

Advertisement