DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Rajpura school hosts two-day taekwondo zonal tournament

Rajpura school hosts two-day taekwondo zonal tournament

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Aug 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Adharshila The Foundation International School, Rajpura, hosted a two-day taekwondo zonal tournament under the convenership of Rajkumar Verma and guidance of Zone Secretary Rajpura, Rajinder Singh Saini. The event saw participation from 14 schools, competing in three categories: Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19 for both boys and girls. A total of 146 students showcased their skills and sportsmanship. School students excelled, winning multiple gold medals. Yuvraj of Class XII and Jatin of Class X won gold medals and Maninder Singh of Class X and Gurjot Singh of Class VIII won silver medals in taekwondo. Additionally, Kalsum of Class XII, Jashanpreet Kaur and Vanshita Sharma of Class IX, Rashika of Class VIII and Harsirat Kaur of Class IV also bagged gold medals in taekwondo. Rohanpreet Singh of Class X won a gold medal in Karate. All these students have been selected for the district level. The event was graced by Principal Manjeet Kaur Waraich and Chairman BK Chabra, who applauded the young martial artists' efforts and encouraged them to continue their journey of discipline, fitness and excellence.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts