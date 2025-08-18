Rakhi-making competition organised

Manav Public School, Nayagaon, organised a competition of rakhi making. The competition was held for Class III-A students. All students performed very well and in an energetic manner. These activities help students understand the importance of festivals. Principal Shobha Rani appreciated the students.
