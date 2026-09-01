Raksha Bandhan celebrated

Raksha Bandhan was celebrated at KS Convent School, Kurukshetra. The entire school campus reflected the beautiful essence of the pure bond of love, affection, trust and togetherness between brothers and sisters. Students enthusiastically participated in various creative and cultural activities, making the celebration memorable. The little ones of the pre-primary wing arrived at the school dressed in beautiful and traditional attire. The girls lovingly tied rakhis on the wrists of their little brothers and shared the happiness of Raksha Bandhan by feeding them sweets. Their adorable costumes, innocent smiles and enthusiasm won everyone’s hearts. Students also prepared beautiful and attractive rakhis using silken threads, beads, stars and eco-friendly materials. Through this activity, the children showcased their creativity and artistic talent while also connecting with and appreciating Indian culture and traditions. The school’s Chairperson Gurinder Singh Ghai extended his heartfelt wishes for Raksha Bandhan to all students and parents. Principal Radha Gupta, apprised the students of the historical and cultural significance of Raksha Bandhan. Vice-Principal Kanchan Sharma said Raksha Bandhan is not merely a celebration of the bond between brothers and sisters, but also a symbol of the sacred bond of love, trust, affection and protection.

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