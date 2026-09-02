Raksha Bandhan celebrated

RIMT World School, Manimajra, celebrated Raksha Bandhan with a creative rakhi-making activity across all classes. Students crafted colourful handmade rakhis, bringing creativity and warmth to the festive celebration. Adding a meaningful touch, students tied their handmade rakhis on the wrists of police officials, expressing heartfelt gratitude for their dedication and service. The gesture beautifully highlighted that Raksha Bandhan is not only about celebrating bonds of love but also about honouring those who protect and care for society.

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