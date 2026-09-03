Raksha Bandhan celebrated

DC Model School, Panchkula, celebrated Raksha Bandhan with its kindergarten students, blending festive joy with a meaningful message of environmental care. As a special initiative, little girls tied colourful rakhis to trees, symbolising protection and gratitude towards Mother Nature. Dressed in vibrant attire, the children danced joyfully to brother-sister songs. Principal Deepika Bhardwaj appreciated the initiative, encouraging students to embrace love, compassion, togetherness and environmental responsibility.

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