Raksha Bandhan celebrated

Shishu Niketan Public School, Behlolpur, celebrated Raksha Bandhan. Students participated in various activities such as rakhi making, card designing, and poem recitations related to the festival. The beautifully crafted rakhis, adorned with colourful threads, beads, and decorative materials, showcased the creativity of the young learners. A special assembly was organised where teachers explained the significance of Raksha Bandhan, emphasising values of love, respect, and mutual care. Students from the junior wing tied rakhis to each other, symbolising the spirit of harmony and friendship. Teachers encouraging everyone to uphold the values and traditions that strengthen family and social bonds. The programme concluded with the distribution of sweets, leaving smiles on every face.

