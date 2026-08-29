Raksha Bandhan celebrated

Ryan International School, Amritsar, celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, honouring the nation’s protectors. Students tied handmade rakhis and presented cards and sweets as tokens of gratitude. Senior boys performed bhangra, while Montessori students presented a graceful dance. Commanding Officer Bharat graced the occasion. Principal Kanchan Malhotra thanked the ITBP team and appreciated the students, highlighting the values of patriotism, respect, gratitude and social responsibility.

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