Raksha Bandhan celebrated at AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Raksha Bandhan. Members of the Eco Club of the school celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Dharampal, Adviser to Administrator, UT, Chandigarh. They tied rakhi to his wrist and presented him with a memento and beautiful cards. They interacted on various civic issues like cleanliness and sanitation, tree plantation and the importance of 3Rs. Dharampal blessed all the students and took keen interest in their discussion. The children also tied rakhis to the wrists of other employees in the office. KG students made beautiful rakhis for jawans and went to Chandimandir to tie their handmade rakhis. The children were served delicious refreshments and chocolates were given as gifts. Jasdeep Kalra, Executive Director, AKSIPS Group of Schools, appreciated the efforts made by the little ones to make the festival special and meaningful. Pre-Primary students took part in rakhi-making activity and made decorative and sparkling rakhis. This year, the school also organised a theme-based activity to increase creativity among the students. The theme was ‘Vrikshabandhana’ with a message to save trees and save earth, where children tied ‘rakhis’ on tree’s branches promising to protect and save them.