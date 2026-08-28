Raksha Bandhan celebrated at Samrala school

Raksha Bandhan was celebrated with great enthusiasm at Nankana Sahib Public School, Samrala, where students honoured society's "protection warriors"- including doctors, police personnel, and firefighters - by tying rakhis on their wrists. The campus also witnessed vibrant creativity as students enthusiastically participated in inter-class "thali decoration" and "handmade rakhi-making" competitions. Members of the school management committee, including Additional Secretary Paramjit Singh Dhillon, Senior Vice-President Harjatinder Singh, Vice-President Dr Parvinder Singh and Principal Jaswinder Kaur, extended warm greetings to everyone and praised the students for their heartfelt participation and creative excellence.

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