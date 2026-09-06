Raksha Bandhan celebrations at Babu Brish Bhan DAV Public School, Moonak

Raksha Bandhan was celebrated in the school. Inter-house rakhi-making and poster-making competitions were organised, in which the students displayed their artistic skills. Girl students from Nursery to Class XII celebrated the occasion by tying rakhis to the Principal, teachers and their classmates, thereby highlighting the beautiful bond of love and affection associated with the festival. Activity in-charge Sanjeev Singla praised the performance of the students. Principal Sanjeev Sharma appreciated and encouraged the students for their active participation and creative efforts in the activities. He extended his heartfelt wishes to everyone on Raksha Bandhan.

Advertisement