‘Rally for Unity’ at Mount Carmel School, Chandigarh

Students and staff of the school came together in a powerful display of unity, solidarity and inclusivity. The Peace and Harmony/Integrity Club of the school organised a ‘Rally for Unity’ to emphasise the importance of coming together as a community and celebrating diversity. The event began with a spirited march through the school’s premises towards the Sector 47 market, where students from various cultural backgrounds, religions and walks of life joined hands to walk in harmony. Colourful banners, flags and placards with messages of unity and peace were proudly displayed throughout the rally.
