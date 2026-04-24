Rally on Earth Day organised

On the occasion of Earth Day, a vibrant and meaningful rally was held by the Kindergarten and Class I students of DC Montessori Sr Sec Smart School, Manimajra. The young learners enthusiastically participated, spreading awareness about environmental protection through lively slogans and creative expressions. Holding placards with impactful messages, the students highlighted the importance of saving trees, conserving water and keeping the surroundings clean. A special assembly was conducted by the senior students to sensitise the young learners about the environment. The objective of the assembly was to instil a sense of responsibility and love for nature among the students. The Principal emphasized the responsibility of every individual, especially the younger generation, in protecting Mother Earth and adopting eco-friendly habits in daily life.

Advertisement