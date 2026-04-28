Rally on 'Save Water, Save Earth' organised

A rally on the theme 'Save Water, Save Earth' was organised by NSS volunteers of PML SD Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh. The rally was conducted under the supervision of Principal Monica Sharma and NSS Programme Officers VS Pathania and Jayant Kumar Atreya. During the rally, students spread awareness among the public about the importance of conserving water for the future and protecting the Earth.
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