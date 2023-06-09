Rally organised at DAV Public School, Rehan

The school celebrated World Environment Day with enthusiasm. Students, on the occasion, delivered speeches both in Hindi and English and expressed their love and concern for the environment. They urged the audience to follow the mantra of sustainable development. A rally was also organised to the nearest market in Rehan. A nukkad play was enacted wherein the students attracted the attention of many people. The theme of the play was to save the environment. Principal Dr Rashmi Jamwal acquainted the students with numerous benefits of environment and motivated them to do their best to save it.