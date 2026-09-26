Raman, Anshuman bag medals in ju-jitsu

Students of Mata Rukmini Rai Arya Senior Secondary School, Kharindwa, Shahabad, bag medals at the eighth Haryana State Ju-Jitsu Championship, organised by the Ju-Jitsu Association, Gurugram, under the aegis of the Ju-Jitsu Haryana Association. Under the guidance of Physical Developer Shammi Rajput, Raman of Class VIII won a silver medal in the U-14 40kg category, while Anshuman of Class IX secured a bronze medal in the U-16 40kg category. Principal Dr Bibandeep Kaur congratulated the achievers and appreciated their dedication. The school management also congratulated the players, their parents and Shammi Rajput, wishing the young sportspersons continued success.

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