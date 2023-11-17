Ramayana performed at Shemford School, Barara

Students of Class I performed a short play of the Ramayana. Children wore costumes according to their characters and gave the message of imbibing the ideals of Lord Ram in their lives through the play. In the play, major incidents of the Ramayana, including Ram’s exile, Sita’s abduction, Kishkindha incident, Sunderkand, the last war, etc, were shown. The arrival at Ayodhya was depicted in a touching manner. In the end, Principal Ruby Sharma explained the need of moral values in life.