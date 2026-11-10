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Home / The School Tribune / Rangoli making competition at GMHS-22C

Rangoli making competition at GMHS-22C

Events

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:21 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
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Government Model High School, Sector 22-C, came alive with vibrant hues and festive cheer as a rangoli making competition was organised with great enthusiasm and spirited participation from students. The competition provided a creative platform for students to express their artistic flair while celebrating the richness of Indian culture and traditions. With an array of bright colours, fresh flowers and decorative materials, the participants transformed their spaces into beautiful works of art. Their intricate designs beautifully captured traditional motifs, cultural symbols, environmental awareness and the joy of festive celebrations. Each rangoli reflected not only the students’ imagination and artistic skills but also their patience, dedication and teamwork. The school premises turned into a colourful canvas, radiating creativity and the festive spirit. The event proved to be a delightful blend of art, culture and creativity, encouraging students to connect with India's traditional art forms while exploring their own creative potential. The school authorities appreciated the enthusiastic participation and commendable efforts of all the students. They encouraged them to continue embracing such co-curricular activities, which nurture creativity, build confidence and contribute to their holistic development.
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