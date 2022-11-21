Rangoli-making contest

Students of MJS Ramgarhia Public School, Chandigarh, took part in an inter-school rangoli and drawing competition held at Kala Gram, Chandigarh. The competition was organised by the North Zone Cultural Centre, Chandigarh, to mark its 37th Foundation Day. Girls of Class VI and VII took part in it. Students from Nursery to Class VII also took part in drawing competition. For Nursery to Class II Group A and B the theme was ‘Play with colours’ and ‘Draw and colour any bird, fruit or animal’. Group C and D children were to draw a scenery and an ‘Autumn scene’. Group E, (classes VI to VII) kids were to draw any festival.