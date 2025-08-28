Rashtriya Ekta Parv of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan opens

The Cluster-level Rashtriya Ekta Parv of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Chandigarh region, was inaugurated at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Jalandhar Cantonment. Approximately 450 students from nine schools within the Jalandhar Cluster are participating in the event. The event features a variety of cultural performances, including group dance, solo dance, vocal music, instrumental music, 2D and 3D visual art, theatre, traditional story-telling, indigenous toys, and local crafts. Ravinder Kumar, Principal of the host school, delivered a warm welcome address. The chief guest was Dr Palishah, Principal of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Suranussi. The programme was also graced by the presence of distinguished Principals from Jalandhar Cantt, namely Shashikant, Honey Mehta, and Harjinder Bhatia. The event is in alignment with the Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat initiative, which aims to promote national unity and integration through cultural exchange and understanding. At the end of the event, Ugra Mohan Yadav, Vice-Principal of the host school, proposed a vote of thanks.

