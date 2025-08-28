DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Rashtriya Ekta Parv of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan opens

Rashtriya Ekta Parv of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan opens

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Aug 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Cluster-level Rashtriya Ekta Parv of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Chandigarh region, was inaugurated at PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2, Jalandhar Cantonment. Approximately 450 students from nine schools within the Jalandhar Cluster are participating in the event. The event features a variety of cultural performances, including group dance, solo dance, vocal music, instrumental music, 2D and 3D visual art, theatre, traditional story-telling, indigenous toys, and local crafts. Ravinder Kumar, Principal of the host school, delivered a warm welcome address. The chief guest was Dr Palishah, Principal of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Suranussi. The programme was also graced by the presence of distinguished Principals from Jalandhar Cantt, namely Shashikant, Honey Mehta, and Harjinder Bhatia. The event is in alignment with the Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat initiative, which aims to promote national unity and integration through cultural exchange and understanding. At the end of the event, Ugra Mohan Yadav, Vice-Principal of the host school, proposed a vote of thanks.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts