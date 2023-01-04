RBK International School, Thane

The school organised “Shatranj Champion”, a chess tournament for Under-12 and Under-14 age groups. About 200 learners from 22 schools across Mumbai and Thane participated in the event and displayed their mastery in chess. Principal Vani Reddy said, “Chess requires learners to use cognitive functions such as decoding, analysis, thinking, and comprehension which are skills that are all required for excelling in academics.” Rayan Merchant from CNM School, Vile Parle and Manasvi Kabra from RBK Kanakia International School won the gold medal, Anant Jain from Tapovan Vidyalaya and Driti Rathod from St Francis High School won the silver medal, Kavish Jain from Tapovan Vidyalay and Khushi Bari from St Francis High School won the bronze medal in the competition. In the U-14 category, learners who won the competition were Karnav Rastogi from RN Podar International School and Bhavika Agarwal from Bhartiya Vidyalaya won the gold medal, Kapish Ostwal from RBK Global School and Manasvi Kabra from RBK Kanakia International School won the silver medal and Pritesh Agarwal from Rashmi International School and Swara Shirke from St Aloysius English High School won the bronze medal in the competition.