RD Khosla athletes shine across competitions

Athletes from R D Khosla School, Batala, have brought laurels to the institution with impressive performances in the Punjab School Games and athletics competitions at district and block levels. Demonstrating hard work, dedication, discipline and sportsmanship, the students won numerous medals across various age-group events, including running, shot put, discus throw, long jump and high jump. Among the boys, Nabijot Singh secured second position in the 400-metre race, while Gurekampreet Singh finished second in the long jump. In the girls’ category, Prabhjot Kaur secured second position in shot put, while Vaishnavi finished second in discus throw. Their performances earned them selection for state-level competitions, marking another significant achievement for the school’s athletics contingent.

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