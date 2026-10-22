RD Khosla school bhangra team wins runners-up prize

The bhangra team of RD Khosla School, Batala, secured runners-up position in an inter-state folk dance competition held in Uttarakhand, bringing laurels to the institution. Competing against teams from various states, the students impressed the judges and audience with their energetic performance, coordination and vibrant presentation of Punjabi folk culture.The participating students were Manraj Singh, Gurshahraaj Singh, Pahulpreet Singh, Sukhmanpreet Singh, Arundeep Singh, Gurkirat Singh, Sparshdeep Singh, Paretswar Singh, Gurminder Singh and Tejnoor Singh. Chairman Arvind Khosla, President Ajay Khosla and Principal Dr. Bindu Bhalla congratulated the students, their parents and coach Rajinder Singh Pali, praising their dedication, talent and team spirit.

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