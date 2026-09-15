RD Khosla School girls shine at Punjab School Games

RD Khosla School, Amritsar, is proud to announce that its girls secured third position in handball at the Punjab School Games, held at GSSSS Tibber, Gurdaspur. Adding to the glory, Harleen Kaur and Deepakshi have been selected to represent Punjab at the State-Level Punjab Games. Chairman Arvind Khosla, president Ajay Khosla, and Principal Dr Bindu Bhalla conveyed their best wishes and blessings to the winners, their parents, and their coaches-Rajbir Singh, Rajbir Kaur, Shreshtha, and Amandeep Kaur.

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