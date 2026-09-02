RD Khosla School students shine in kho-kho meet

Students of RD Khosla School, Batala delivered an impressive performance in the kho-kho competition, securing first place in the U-19 boys’ category and earning a spot at the state-level competition. The school also secured second place in the U-19 girls’ category, third place in the U-14 boys’ category, and third place in the U-17 boys’ and girls’ categories. The achievement reflected the students’ dedication, discipline and team spirit. Chairman Arvind Khosla, president Ajay Khosla and Principal Dr Bindu Bhalla congratulated the winners and coaches.
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