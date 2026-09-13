RD Khosla student bags World Yogasana Sports Record Award

Amaira has brought great honour to RD Khosla School, Batala, and the region by demonstrating outstanding performance in the field of yoga. The young achiever was honoured with the World Yogasana Sports Record Award for her remarkable accomplishment in yoga, as recognised by the World Yogasana Sports Record Book. Amaira, a Class III student under the age of 10, achieved this remarkable feat by continuously performing Matsyasana for 20 minutes. This achievement is a testament to her discipline, determination, perseverance and consistent practice. Chairman Arvind Khosla, president Ajay Khosla and Principal Dr Bindu Bhalla extended their heartfelt congratulations to the young achiever, her parents, and her coach, Usha Kiran. They appreciated Amaira's dedication and wished her continued success and a bright future.
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