Reading Day observed

Reading Day observed

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 23, 2025 IST
Reading Day was observed at Smart Wonders School, Mohali, where the entire school, from Class III onwards, enthusiastically participated in reading, dedicating 45 minutes to immersing themselves in their favourite books. The students were completely absorbed in their reading, savouring every moment. This initiative not only fostered a love for reading but also helped improve their concentration, vocabulary, and reading habits. The sheer joy and engagement on the students’ faces was quite evident. It was heart-warming to see them so completely absorbed in their books. The school believes that regular opportunities like this will have a lasting impact on their academic and personal growth.

