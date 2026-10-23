Reading Fair organised

Government Model Senior SecSchool, Raipur Khurd, Chandigarh, hosted a grand Reading Fair showcasing the talents of its students. District Education Officer, Chandigarh, Sanjeev Kumar Singla attended the event as the chief guest, honoured the students and inspired them to work towards a bright future. School Principal Manju Bala warmly welcomed the chief guest and other dignitaries. The main objective of the event was to develop students’ interest in reading, encourage creativity and nurture their hidden talents. Students showcased their abilities through patriotic songs, captivating dances, role plays and speech competitions. Their performances captivated the guests and teachers present. The chief guest honoured and encouraged all participating students, stating that, through their hard work, dedication and talent, they would bring glory to their school and parents in the future. He encouraged them to participate actively in cultural and creative activities alongside their academic pursuits. The occasion was also graced by Shyam Lal, Principal of GMHS, Makhan Majra; Nirdosh; and Sunil Kumar of GMSSS, Bahlana. Principal Manju Bala expressed her gratitude to the chief guest and other guests and commended the contributions of the teachers and students in making the programme a success. The teachers who contributed to the event included Krishna Rathi, Anand Singh Rawat, Rishi Rana, Krishna Saini, Abhishek Gupta, Harsh, Ritu, Mamta Sharma, Mamta Yadav, Nisha, Yogita and Meenakshi, along with other members of the teaching staff.

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