Realising the value of being in school

“I spent the days in classroom dreaming, and then came the days when classroom itself became a dream.” The last two years have been like a roller-coaster ride for all of us and we all have had our own challenges and troubles to overcome. In this pandemic crisis what I have realised is that how we as humans are so much blinded by materialism that we forget the happiness that small things in our daily lives offer us.
I remember how before pandemic going to school was just like an obligatory duty for me, but during online classes I realised that how much I enjoyed being a pupil in a “real” classroom. Everyday I would pray for my school to reopen, and finally when my prayers were answered I was on top of the world.
When I entered the school on first day after two years, I had butterflies in my stomach like a pre-schooler on his first day. Everything felt different or maybe it was that I had started valuing things more.
How strange it was to see everyone's face hidden behind a mask and recognising friends and teachers was a huge challenge.
The first few days were a struggle as coming back to the routine was not an easy task. In the masks and other covid restrictions school felt a little different, but one has to mould according to the circumstances. It is indeed amazing how the happiness of being with your friends pushes away the discomfort caused by a mask. The gratitude over things falling back into place helps me cope up with any negative feelings.
I would just like to conclude by saying that school memories are like that chapter to me in which I would want to have unlimited pages.
Twinky Sachdeva, Class XII, St Joseph’s Sr Sec School Chandigarh
