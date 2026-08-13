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Home / The School Tribune / Recreational trip for students of Valley Public School, Panchkula

Recreational trip for students of Valley Public School, Panchkula

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:17 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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The school recently organised an exciting educational and recreational trip to Funcity for students of classes II to XII. Many students participated in this fun-filled outing, making it a memorable experience for everyone. Students enjoyed a variety of rides, including swings and mini trains, which added to the thrill and helped build confidence. The major attraction of the trip was the water rides. Students had a fantastic time enjoying the wave pools, rain dance zones and swimming pools. Well-organised food arrangements added to the comfort of the students, with a variety of delicious meals and snacks available throughout the day. The event was graced by the blessings of Principal Dr S Umamaheswari.

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