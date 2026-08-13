Recreational trip for students of Valley Public School, Panchkula

The school recently organised an exciting educational and recreational trip to Funcity for students of classes II to XII. Many students participated in this fun-filled outing, making it a memorable experience for everyone. Students enjoyed a variety of rides, including swings and mini trains, which added to the thrill and helped build confidence. The major attraction of the trip was the water rides. Students had a fantastic time enjoying the wave pools, rain dance zones and swimming pools. Well-organised food arrangements added to the comfort of the students, with a variety of delicious meals and snacks available throughout the day. The event was graced by the blessings of Principal Dr S Umamaheswari.

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