Red Cross Day organised at Blue Bird High School, Sector 16, Panchkula

The Red Cross Day was organised at the school to empower students with the knowledge and skills to respond to emergencies and save lives. A speech was delivered during morning assembly highlighting the importance of the day. Students were told about the importance of donation of various things and Blood donation for the good cause. A short video on the day was shown to the students highlighting the functions of the Red Cross Society in their respective classes. The students made First Aid boxes and were guided about the importance of first aid. They also made posters highlighting first aid techniques, such as CPR, wound care and what to do in case of burns or injuries. The first aid boxes were equipped with essential items like bandages, antiseptic wipes, cotton and gloves. Students participated in activities like slogan writing, poster-making and preparing first aid boxes.
