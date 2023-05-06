Red Day at St Soldier International Convent School, Mohali

To develop colour recognition and promote experiential learning among tiny tots, Red Day was celebrated at the school. Children were in red colour attires. The Pre-Primary wing of the school was in attendence. A special assembly was held wherein the tiny tots recited rhymes on Red colour. During recitation, red coloured fruits were also shown .Apart from this 'Little Red Hen' story was enacted by the teachers. Finally, they were served with Roohafza.