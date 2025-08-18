Reekrit Serai honoured as ‘Legend of Education’

Managing Director of Satluj Public School, Panchkula, Reekrit Serai was honoured as a ‘Legend of Education’ by Dr Kiran Bedi, India’s first woman IPS officer and former Lt Governor of Puducherry, at the National Education Conclave 2025, held at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex, New Delhi. The award was presented during one of India’s largest gatherings of education leaders and policymakers, celebrating innovation, excellence, and transformational leadership in education. Serai was invited as a special guest in the inaugural session, alongside a distinguished panel of national thought leaders. In his keynote address on “Education in the Age of AI and the Generational Shift — From Boomers to Gen Alpha”, Serai delivered a powerful call to action — urging schools to move beyond convention, embrace innovation, empower educators, and place children at the heart of transformation. Serai dedicates the honour to Late Pritam Singh Serai, founder of Satluj Group of Schools — the true legend of education, whose ideals remain the cornerstone of the institution’s legacy and progress.

