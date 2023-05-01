Reena to play Federation Cup

Blue Bird High School, Panchkula, student Reena of Class IX has bagged the gold medal and has been selected for Federation Cup. Riya of Class VIII has bagged the bronze medal in the 14th Haryana Cup Kyorugi and Poomsae Taekwondo Championship-2023, conducted by Haryana State Taekwondo Association at Ambala. Principal Vandna Bhatnagar congratulated them and gave them her best wishes for their future endeavours.
