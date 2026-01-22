DT
Home / The School Tribune / Reet wins gold medal in high jump

Reet wins gold medal in high jump

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:01 AM Jan 22, 2026 IST
Reet, a student of Class VII of MCM DAV Public School, Baghni, Nurpur, won gold medal at the DAV National-Level Sports Competition. The competition was held in Noida, witnessing participation from athletes from across the country. Reet excelled in the U-14 high jump event, securing first position. Principal MR Rana, congratulated the student on the achievement and stated that Reet’s success reflects his dedication and the school’s emphasis on quality sports training alongside academics. The teaching staff and members of the school management also applauded the achievement and wished the student continued success. The entire school fraternity expressed pride in this national-level accomplishment, terming it a moment of honour for the institution.

