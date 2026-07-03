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Home / The School Tribune / Regular teaching commences at Revel Dale Public School, Amritsar

Regular teaching commences at Revel Dale Public School, Amritsar

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Tribune Health Panel
Updated At : 03:48 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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As regular teaching for all classes recommenced on July 1 at Revel Dale Public School, Amritsar. All teachers and members of the Managing Committee came together to seek God’s blessings by reciting the sacred verses of Japji Sahib and Anand Sahib. The teachers prayed for the strength to discharge their duties with commitment and dedication. Blessings were also sought for the newly appointed teachers. The soulful rendition of Japji Sahib and Anand Sahib created a deeply spiritual atmosphere, and everyone participated with devotion. The entire school campus was filled with an aura of divinity. Following the prayer session, the teachers resolved to perform all their responsibilities with renewed enthusiasm and determination.

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