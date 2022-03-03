Renukaji schools suffer staff shortage

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, March 3

As many as 243 posts under various categories, including 88 posts of lecturer, are lying vacant in middle, high and senior secondary schools of Renukaji Assembly segment of Sirmaur district.

This also includes 18 posts of head teacher, 51 of trained graduate teacher (TGT), 86 of C and V, with certain posts lying vacant since 2002. Reflecting the poor state of affairs in the rural areas, these figures emerged in reply to a question posed by Renukaji MLA Vinay Kumar.

It was also put on record that in the middle schools, teachers of non-medical subjects as well as several other subjects, like arts, physical education etc, were not available.

What was even strange to note was that posts of head teacher were vacant in high schools in places such as Anji Banona, Bandal, Madhana, Bharol, Chauras, Chokar, Dadahu, Dungi etc. Several of these posts were lying vacant since 2014.

In various government senior secondary schools (GSSS), posts of teachers of economics, commerce, mathematics, political science, arts, physical education, Hindi, history, chemistry, botany, physics, zoology, English etc, are lying vacant.

“Instead of strengthening the existing schools by posting adequate staff, new schools are being opened on political considerations at places where the strength of students is less and no teacher wants to serve,” Ram Kumar, a resident of Dadahu village, stated.

While the government has been ascertaining that it was taking steps to fill vacant posts, issues like opening new schools, their upgrade or superannuation as well as promotion often left vacancies.

In places like Punnardhar, faculty of medical subjects was short since October 2008 while posts of information technology faculty were vacant since January 2014.

In other places like Ranjana, vacancies of subject teachers, like that of commerce, were vacant since 2016, while there was no English faculty since 2017.

Despite introducing various streams, like non-medical, medical, arts as well as commerce, students have failed to benefit as only a few schools have the requisite faculty.