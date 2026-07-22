DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / The School Tribune / Responsibly regulated access to social media

Responsibly regulated access to social media

Podium: Are we ready for the Digital Curfew?

article_Author
Arihantika Bansal
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Image credit/iStock Photo
Advertisement

Human body grows right from our early childhood. We enter varied phases of our life. ie adolescence, youth, adulthood and old age. Childhood is characterised by developing body and mind. But there is hardly any limit on the visual and hearing ability of the child.

Advertisement

In olden times, parents restricted their child’s presence at certain places or restrained them from listening to unhealthy conversations for protecting the childhood. Adolescence is a bridge between childhood and adulthood.

Advertisement

However, in the present times, social media, often described as mobile applications, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, etc, has gained access onto the small palms of our children, whose astrological lines are still being drawn by the Almighty.

Advertisement

Social media exposes the child, to an unlimited digital content. Some concepts of human life, visual content, human relationships, words and phrases, which the child’s young mind, body, eyes and ears, are not prepared to comprehend, experience, see or hear, corrupt the child’s psychology, thereby poisoning his/her present and murdering the future.

I am not against social media. Human is a social animal. Being a social, both physically and virtually would impede human development. But as future national human resources, children have to be jealously guarded for raising responsible adults.

Advertisement

Unrestricted access to social media in those tender years of life is comparable to a house without doors and windows. The fundamental difference between a child and an adult is, that a child does not know his/her good or bad. Being guardians, parents must act as filters, for the social media access to their child.

A complete ban on social media for the child under 16 years of age, may impede the child’s growth in present digital era, but regulated access may be desirable. There can be facial recognition blockers, content blockers and parental permissions, for certain content, which can help the child in understanding the social media and to eventually integrate himself/herself into the broader canvas of the emerging digital society.

So let us advocate a responsibly regulated access to social media rather than imposing a complete ban, thereby depriving our young one’s of the benefits of hard-earned digital age.

 The writer is a student of Class VI-B, Carmel Convent School, Sector 9, Chandigarh

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts