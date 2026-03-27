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Home / The School Tribune / Result Day Party organised at SD School

Result Day Party organised at SD School

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 03:32 PM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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A Result Day Party for the Pre-Nursery students was organised at SD Model Senior Secondary School, Karnal. The programme was inaugurated by Principal Amita Singh. During the programme, children gave colourful performances, including poem recitation, dance, and action rhymes, which were the main attractions. The little children won the hearts of all parents with their lovely performances. After this, the children were encouraged by giving them certificates and gifts. At the end of the programme, a party was organised for the children where they enjoyed games, music, and various activities. Refreshments were provided to all children. The happiness on the children’s faces was proof of the success of the programme. Chairman of the School Management Committee Rahul Katyal, secretary Prateek Kathpalia, Manager Umesh Gupta, and other members of the management committee thanked the parents and wished the children a bright future. Chairman Rahul Katyal, on behalf of the management committee, congratulated and gave best wishes to all Pre-Nursery children on their first academic result. He said, “Our little children learned many new things throughout the year — speaking, writing, colouring, reciting poems, and good values — which is a matter of great pride for us.” School Principal Amita Singh said overall development of children at this age is most important, and the school is continuously working for the intellectual, physical, and moral development of the children. She thanked the parents for their cooperation in the education of their children

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