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Home / The School Tribune / Result distribution ceremony held

Result distribution ceremony held

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 02:21 PM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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The result distribution ceremony for students from classes III to XI was celebrated at Motilal Nehru Public School, Jind. Dr Pradeep Kumar graced the occasion as the chief guest and motivated the students with his inspiring words. The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and Saraswati Vandana. The Principal welcomed the guests and applauded the students for their hard work and achievements. The event featured melodious singing and vibrant cultural performances, including dances and skits, which captivated the audience. Students were honoured with awards across various categories such as academic excellence, discipline, creativity, leadership and all-round development. In his address, Dr Pradeep Kumar emphasised the importance of hard work, patience and a positive mindset, urging students to set clear goals and strive consistently to achieve them. Chairman Sandeep Dahiya and Principal Ravinder Kumar highlighted that results reflect dedication and discipline, not just marks. They encouraged students to learn from failures and move forward with confidence. The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks, appreciating teachers and parents for their continuous support.

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