Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / The School Tribune / Result of SOF Olympiad declared

Result of SOF Olympiad declared

School notes

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:06 AM Feb 04, 2026 IST
The result of the SOF Olympiad was declared at Amolak Public School, Ambala Cantt. The Olympiad was conducted with the objective of promoting academic excellence. The competition provided students with a strong platform to enhance their intellectual abilities, logical thinking, and competitive spirit. The students participated with enthusiasm and demonstrated excellent knowledge and confidence. Students from various classes performed remarkably well in the competition. From Grade I, Kavya, Ruhi and Mehak; from Grade II, Aarav, Aarav Sharma and Lakshit; from Grade III, Mankirat, Sidharth and Srishti; from Grade IV, Amrit Bawa, Raghav and Shri Navnita; and from Grade V, Chetan, Jasleen and Pavika won gold medals for their outstanding performance. The school management and the Principal congratulated all the winning students and appreciated the efforts of all participants.

