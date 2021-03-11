Return to normalcy soon

The worst time of our lives was the period of Covid 19. We are back in school finally and things are almost back to normal now. The initial months after the reopening of schools were tough as sometimes parents were not ready to send their children to school, while at others children found it difficult to do the work at school and preferred to stay at home.

Looking back, however, I feel that the lockdown was not as bad for children as it was for people who lost their jobs and struggled financially.

Though in the beginning, I liked the online mode of studies but then I started missing my friends and teachers and the classroom interactions.

Now I feel good that school is on again, but there’s a drastic change in the situation as it is mandatory to wear masks and use sanitiser. We can't share food with our friends and have to maintain a distance of 2-3 feet. There’s just one pupil on each bench.

The worst impact has been on the ones who lost the habit of waking up early. I hope everything will get back to normal really soon.

Ananya Sharma, Class IX, The Century School, Karnal