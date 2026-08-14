Revel Dale girls win top honours

The U-14 and U-17 girls' teams of Revel Dale Public School, Rangarh, Attari, scripted history by securing first position in the Regional Level Volleyball Tournament held at Adarsh Public School, Karnal, under the aegis of the CISCE. The young athletes displayed exceptional alertness, judgement, coordination, discipline and determination throughout the matches. Their remarkable teamwork and collective effort earned them the coveted gold medal. Hailing from border-area villages, these girls have limited access to after-school practice facilities. Their training was conducted during school hours under the guidance of sports teachers. Their dedication, hard work and perseverance transformed limitations into strengths and their victory into a proud achievement.
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