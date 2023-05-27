Revel Dale Public School, Amritsar

Students and teachers of the school paid tributes to Guru Arjan Dev through different activities. Musical presentations were showcased on the stage to make everyone aware of the supreme sacrifice of the Guru. Shabads written by the Guru were sung by the students. The teachers of the school dwelt on the teachings, principles and convictions of Guru Arjan Dev. At the special assembly, a few children came on the stage to share the resolutions that they made after getting inspired by the stage presentations. All children resolved to dedicate their life to the welfare and service of mankind and took a pledge to never budge from the path of truth and righteousness.