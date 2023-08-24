Revel Dale Public School, Amritsar

Independence Day was celebrated by the students and teachers of the school. Through a dance presentation, tributes were paid to the Indians who contributed to the evolution and development that took place in India in the last 76 years. Apathy and indifference that is shown by certain Indians towards the sacrifices of the valiant freedom fighters was shown in a play. Students paid their homage to the freedom fighters through their essays, paintings and speeches. Parents of the children too had discussions with the children at home about the significance of this day for all the Indians.