Revel Dale Public School, Amritsar

A regional-level kho-kho tournament under the aegis of CISCE was held at Jogindra Convent School, Ferozepur. Four girls of Revel Dale Public School represented the Amritsar-Tarn Taran zone in the under-14 category and played a big role in the victory of their team in the fiercely contested tournament. These four girls are Amanatpreet Kaur (Class VIII), Kamalpreet Kaur (Class VIII), Mansahilpreet Kaur (Class VII) and Gaganpreet Kaur (Class VII). They will now represent the northern region at the national-level tournament.

#Ferozepur #Tarn Taran