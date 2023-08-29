Revel Dale Public School, Amritsar

Almost 125 teachers of the school attended an orientation session on ‘Accountable Teaching’. Principal Rajiv Arora shared his insights on the theme with the teachers. When a teacher discharges his duty in an accountable manner, he nurtures life skills and examination skills in the children. All the teachers learnt that when teaching is imparted in an accountable manner then it always leads to learning and students feel greatly enriched.
