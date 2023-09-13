Revel Dale Public School, Amritsar

Teachers' Day was celebrated atthe school. Students of classes X and XII prepared stage presentations to express their gratitude towards their teachers. Students also scripted a play to depict the life of struggle and sacrifices of teachers. They accorded a warm reception to the teachers by showering flower petals on them and also performed 'aarti' also . Rupinder Kaur, one of the senior teachers of the school appreciated the students who had made arrangements to make the day a special one for them.