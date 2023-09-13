Revel Dale Public School, Amritsar

Teachers' Day was celebrated atthe school. Students of classes X and XII prepared stage presentations to express their gratitude towards their teachers. Students also scripted a play to depict the life of struggle and sacrifices of teachers. They accorded a warm reception to the teachers by showering flower petals on them and also performed 'aarti' also . Rupinder Kaur, one of the senior teachers of the school appreciated the students who had made arrangements to make the day a special one for them.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video shows US cop laughing, joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer
'She's dead', Auderer laughs and says, 'it's a regular perso...
Supreme Court refers sedition law pleas to 5-judge Bench
Will study if a bigger Bench required, says CJI
Indian Air Force to get Ladakh’s 4th base at Nyoma
Rajnath lays foundation stone, says will prove to be a game-...