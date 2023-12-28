Revel Dale Public School, Amritsar

Students and teachers of the school paid respect and reverence to Sahibzade of Guru Gobind Singh. In a special assembly, teachers told the students about the matchless sacrifice of the Sahibzade. Students also learnt about the steadfastness of the Sahibzade on the path of righteousness. The insightful narration of the stories of firmness of Sahibzade inspired the students to tread the path of righteousness and not to waver from that for any reason. The patience, poise and composure shown by Sahibzade in the face of a tough situation are the virtues to be absorbed by the youngsters of the modern times. Students sang the devotional compositions to pay tributes to the sacrifice of the four Sahibzade who showed fortitude of the highest order before attaining martyrdom for a noble cause.

