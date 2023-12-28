Revel Dale Public School, Amritsar

Students and teachers of the school paid respect and reverence to Sahibzade of Guru Gobind Singh. In a special assembly, teachers told the students about the matchless sacrifice of the Sahibzade. Students also learnt about the steadfastness of the Sahibzade on the path of righteousness. The insightful narration of the stories of firmness of Sahibzade inspired the students to tread the path of righteousness and not to waver from that for any reason. The patience, poise and composure shown by Sahibzade in the face of a tough situation are the virtues to be absorbed by the youngsters of the modern times. Students sang the devotional compositions to pay tributes to the sacrifice of the four Sahibzade who showed fortitude of the highest order before attaining martyrdom for a noble cause.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
134 flights delayed, 22 trains running late as dense fog grips Delhi
Visuals from the Indira Gandhi International Airport show pa...
Police authorities in Canada to make arrests in Hardeep Nijjar killing case soon: Report
The Canadian media report says 3 sources had told the media ...
Popular Tamil actor and DMDK founder Vijayakanth dies at 71
Had been unwell for quite some time
With Sensex at 72,360 and Nifty at 21,745, equity benchmark indices reach all-time highs
Among the Sensex firms, JSW Steel, NTPC, Power Grid, Bajaj F...
Hilarious incident involving third umpire leads to hold-up in Melbourne Test between Australia and Pakistan
The second Test between the World Test Championship winners ...